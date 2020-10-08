It looks like fall foliage will be outstanding late this month

| By

We are getting closer to peak fall foliage season, albeit a few weekends away from the best of it, and a Virginia Tech expert expects this year’s colors to be especially vibrant. Professor John Seiler is a tree physiology expert, and he says it is not so much if weather is dry over the course of an annual leaf cycle but when, and this year, with adequate summer rainfall and plenty of sunny and mild September and October days, the foliage outlook is especially promising. As for the best leaf viewing, Seiler believes the last two weekends of this month are the ones to plan on. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

10-08 Fall Foliage Wrap1-WEB