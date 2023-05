It is “Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Day” in the city

They say “every dog has its day” and in this case it is “Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Day” in the city, as proclaimed by Mayor Sherman Lea at today’s Council meeting. Team president Mickey Gray also announced at today’s City Council meeting that the Dawgs have signed a 5-year lease extension at the Berglund Center.