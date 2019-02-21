It gets worse: VDOT reports accident is blocking US 220 detour route

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse on US 220 north of Fincastle, it appears that, for the moment, they have. VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond told us late this afternoon that the detour route is also blocked:

Bond says the latest plan for 220 itself is to place northbound traffic onto one southbound lane while continuing the detour of all southbound traffic. Exactly when that will occur is not yet certain. This is all the result of Wednesday morning’s fiery accident involving a tractor-trailer tank truck.