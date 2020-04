Ironman announces new date next June for postponed triathlon

After assessing all scenarios, the Ironman Group now says inaugural Carilion Clinic IRONMAN 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon that was originally scheduled for June 7 this year has been rescheduled to June 6, 2021. Coronavirus concerns and the stay at home order forced this years postponement. All registered athletes for the 2020 IRONMAN swim-bike-run event will receive an email with further information.