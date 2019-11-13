Ironman 70.3, NPS weighs in on Parkway closure request next June

The National Park Service is seeking public comment on closing down a 21 mile section of the Blue Ridge Parkway for hours – from Peaks of Otter to mile post 112 – for the Ironman 70.3 triathlon next June 6. More on a story we first told you about last week from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Send your comments about a possible Blue Ridge Parkway closure on a 21 mile segment next June to the National Park Service via the link below:

https://parkplanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=355&projectID=91400&documentID=99317&utm_campaign=