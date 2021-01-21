Investigators: Fire in northwest Roanoke intentionally set

| By

From Roanoke City Fire-EMS: On Wednesday, January 20th, at 5:13pm, Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 3900 block of Grandview NW for a fire. Units arrived to find heavy smoke inside a residential structure. Personnel located the fire in the basement of the residence. No injuries were reported. Two adults were displaced as a result of the fire.

The cause of the fire was ruled incendiary and started due to a resident’s inappropriate use of a pyrotechnic flare device inside the basement of the home. The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the individual, but no charges have been filed at this time. There is no ongoing threat to the community.