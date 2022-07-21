InnovAge open house highlights independent senior living

| By

The 2020 Census shows that almost one fifth of Virginians are over the age of 65, making senior living care a talking point for many people. At an open house today, the community was invited to visit the InnovAge Virginia PACE Roanoke Valley Center that opened last June. InnovAge Senior Regional Director of Business Development Eric Beasley on the importance of older adults’ independence; he believes the senior care community is acknowledging the importance of personal independence and that it helps those receiving care have better outcomes.