Inmates learn to train dogs waiting for new homes

| By

For the past month Angels of Assisi employees, with the aid of a PetSmart grant, have been working with inmates from the Roanoke County jail – who are being taught basic obedience skills they can pass on to dogs waiting for a new home at The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection. Roanoke County Sheriff Eric Orange says the inmates who have taken part so far are enjoying it:

