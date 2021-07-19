Incident at residence in Bedford County

| By

On 07/18/2021 at approximately 10:33PM the Bedford County Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a complainant who advised an individual had been injured at a residence in the 5900 block of Johnsons Mountain Road in the Huddleston area of Bedford County. While Deputies were in route, the complainant advised the Dispatchers they were transporting the injured subject to a nearby convenience store to meet medical personnel and law enforcement. The wounded subject was ultimately transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. This incident remains under investigation, however, there is no threat to public safety at this time.