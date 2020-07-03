In-person classes or remote? Roanoke County schools ask parents

Roanoke County Schools have launched an on-line survey asking parents if they want their children’s instruction to be entirely remote or a mix of remote and in-person. It also wants parents to indicate their ability to provide transportation to and from school. School officials say the information is needed to better learn which students will actually attend classes in person, and that will help plan for the coming school year.

NEWS RELEASE: As part of the decision-making process for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Roanoke County Public Schools is asking families to complete a student-specific survey by Tuesday, July 7. This survey asks parents about their preferences for 100% remote instruction via RCPSonline or some form of in-person instruction. Additionally, the survey asks parents about their ability to provide transportation to and from school.

“Part of the challenge of developing this plan are the limitations imposed by physical distancing as recommended by the CDC and public health experts,” said Roanoke County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ken Nicely. “We are limited on space in our classrooms, so we need to know which students would like to attend classes in person, and which would opt for 100% remote instruction via RCPSonline. This will help us determine just how many students we can have in our school buildings each day,” Nicely said.

“The sooner we have this information, the sooner we can finalize our plans,” Nicely added.

The survey can be found at http://bit.ly/RCPSfamilysurvey2020-2021.

A Spanish version of the survey also is available at the same link.