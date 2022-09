In Depth: Sextortion is a fast growing crime as documentary reveals

A documentary called “Sextortion – the Hidden Pandemic” has a free showing this Thursday night at the Grandin Theatre, followed by a panel discussion. Its a fast-growing crime and involves compromising photos sent online to someone who then uses them to extort money or even more-revealing photos. WFIR’s Gene Marrano spoke with the husband and wife film-making team – and he has more, “In Depth.”