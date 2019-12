Illuminights organizers say all is bright despite rainy evenings

Weather has hardly been the best friend to the first year of “Illuminights”, but organizers say they accounted for the possibility in advance, and they still expect to match or better their goals. Friday was just the latest of several wet evenings for the walk-through holiday display at Explore Park. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

Illuminights is now open every evening through December 23rd and continues through January 1. Click here for the full schedule.