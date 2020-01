Illuminights at Explore Park exceeds attendance goals for first year

The numbers are in for the Illuminights holiday display at Explore Park. 43,097 people paid to walk through the light show trail that was also a joint fundraising effort from Roanoke County Parks, Recreation & Tourism and Center in the Square. The initial year attendance target was 25,000. It will take about a month to take down the Illuminights display – it took two months to set up. They’ll make some changes next time to keep it fresh. Scott Ramsburg is with Roanoke County:

