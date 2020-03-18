If SOL schedule is disrupted, will HS seniors receive diplomas?

Governor Northam says state education officials are working with the federal government to make sure disruptions to standardized testing do not impact the ability of high school seniors to receive their diplomas. Schools are closed right now, disrupting both SOL preparation in class and SOL testing schedules.

Northam says his administration has not yet decided whether to extend the mandated closure of all Virginia K-12 schools beyond the current ordered date of March 27, which is a week from Friday.