Hunters for the Hungry prepares to for another deer season

The first of the fall deer hunting seasons begins one week from Saturday, and a Bedford County-based organization is already at work in efforts to provide venison to tens of thousands of Virginia families each year. Hunters for the Hungry works with hunters to donate deer meat, processors to prepare and freeze it and social service agencies to distribute it. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

