Hunter says he will address City Council on Garland complaint

Peacemakers founder and former Roanoke City Council candidate Shawn Hunter says he will address City Council today on complaint he is filing against Council member John Garland. It alleges abuse of power – stemming from what Hunter says was Garland’s interest in purchasing the 11th Street northwest property where the Hope Center is located. Copies of e-mails forwarded to WFIR show Garland questioning city officials about whether the Hope Center should be licensed as a youth center. Garland says his concern was for the safety of children in the afterschool program. Ironically, Hunter rents an apartment from Garland.

