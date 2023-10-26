Hunt Avenue NW homicide early this morning

(from Roanoke PD) On October 26, 2023 at approximately 2:10 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Hunt Avenue NW. Responding officers located an adult male with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries outside of a residence in the area. Officers were then notified of additional victims related to this shooting. They located another adult male with what appeared to be non-life-threating injuries and an adult male with what appeared to be critical injures inside a residence in the area. The two men with less severe injuries were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital by Roanoke Fire-EMS. Roanoke Fire-EMS personnel pronounced the other man deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigation indicates that this is an isolated incident between involved parties. Officers detained several individuals who were on scene at the time of the shooting. Those individuals were transported to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives. At this time, no arrests have been made and we are not searching for additional suspects. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation and further details are limited.