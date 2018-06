Humane Society shelter is full; officials say they desperately need help

Officials at the Franklin County Humane Society are in desperate need. They report the shelter is full, and they are asking for help in either adopting a cat or dog, or at the very least, fostering one until space is once again available. WFIR’s Denise Allen Membreno has more:

Click here for the Franklin County Humane Society Facebook page.