Human remains, probably female, found near I-77

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating an unattended death in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 5), Virginia State Police was notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.
The remains, which appear to be that of a female, were located at the edge of a gravel lot adjacent to the BP Station. The body has been transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the immediate area or has any information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.