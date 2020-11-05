Human remains, probably female, found near I-77

NEWS RELEASE: The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating an unattended death in Bland County. At 8:42 a.m. Thursday (Nov. 5), Virginia State Police was notified of the discovery of human remains near the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Route 666/Indian Village Trail off of Interstate 77 Exit 58 for Bastian.