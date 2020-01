HUD funds new round of Lead Safe mitigation projects

| By

A new round of funding from HUD means more low-income residents in the City of Roanoke are having their homes made “Lead Safe.” Mitigation includes removing exposing lead and dust, and repainting. Qualified applicants must also have a child less than 5 years old living in the home. Today the contractors hired by the Lead Safe program were working on Greenbrier Avenue in Southeast Roanoke. Katie Kennedy is the project manager for the city’s program:

