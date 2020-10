How many women 40+ get annual mammograms? Less than one-third

October is breast cancer awareness month, and while the need for getting annual mammograms is widely reported, most women in age groups considered most at risk do not get one. The standard guidance is for women 40 and over, regardless of known risk factors, to get a mammogram each year. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

