NEWS RELEASE: Roanoke County Fire & Rescue crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mount Gordon Road at about 8:25 this morning for a reported structure fire. Firefighters from the Fort Lewis and Masons Cove Stations responded to the call and found a two-story home on fire. At this time, crews are on scene working this incident. Fire investigators have arrived on scene and are beginning their investigation.

