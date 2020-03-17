Hotel industry locally slows down considerably with coronavirus fears

As you might expect, precautions regarding mass gatherings to prevent COVID-19 infection has put a big damper on the travel industry – at the local level as well. A major volleyball tournament called off last weekend really hurt. Ssunny Shah owns a handful of hotels in the valley totaling almost 400 beds. Shah is hoping for some federal relief for the hospitality industry and real estate tax payment deadline extensions at the local level. He says some of his fellow hotel owners have seen room bookings as low as the single digits recently.

3-17 Hotel-Shah for web