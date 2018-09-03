Homicide ruled in Roanoke woman’s death

Roanoke Police say a 64-year-old woman is dead, and a 20-year-old relative is jailed, the result of an assault last week. Police say they were called Thursday to an apartment complex along Ferncliff Avenue – near William Fleming High School – where they found Charlotte Brewster and Dontae Brown in a bedroom. Brewster was taken for hospital treatment, but she died Friday, and her death is now ruled a homicide. Dontae Brown is jailed for violating a protective order involving the two.

From Roanoke Police: On August 30, 2018 at about 11:30 am, Roanoke Police responded to 3533 Ferncliff Avenue NW regarding a well-being check on a resident. On arrival, Roanoke Fire-EMS were on scene as well and getting no response from the resident. Officers made entry and located Charlotte Brewster, age 64 of Roanoke, in a bedroom along with Dontae Brown, age 20 of Roanoke. Brewster had injuries consistent with an assault. Brown was placed under arrest for violation of a protective order for a prior incident involving Brewster and Brown. Brewster was transported by Roanoke Fire-EMS to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Brown was transported to the Roanoke City Jail and charged with Malicious Wounding and Violation of a Protective Order. On August 31st , Roanoke Police were notified that Brewster had passed away. On September 1st, an autopsy was performed at the Medical Examiner’s Office, and Brewster’s death was ruled a Homicide. Detectives and Forensics Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident. Brewster and Brown are related.