Homicide suspect in custody after hiding at crime scene

| By

Roanoke Police are investigating a homicide in the 900-block of Marshall Avenue SW. Officials say a man was found dead with critical gunshot wounds on the porch of the residence this morning. A suspect of spotted running inside the home and then barricaded himself inside the attic for a little over an hour. The suspect has been taken into custody without incident.

Full Press Release from Roanoke City Police — On October 28 at approximately 8:25 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of Marshall Avenue SW. Responding officers located an adult male victim with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound on the porch of a residence in the area. Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the scene and pronounced the man deceased. His identity will be shared pending proper notification of next-of-kin.

Responding officers were informed by witnesses that the male suspect of this incident ran inside the residence. Officers worked to clear every room of the home, ultimately discovering that the man had barricaded himself in the attic. Officers immediately secured the residence and held the perimeter while requesting assistance from the department’s Tactical Response Team. A Roanoke Police Crisis Negotiator began communicating with the man via phone, who eventually agreed to exit the residence. The suspect was taken into custody at approximately 9:45 a.m. without further issue and transported to the Roanoke Police Department.