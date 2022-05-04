Homicide in NW Roanoke this afternoon

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On May 4 at approximately 1:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue NW. Responding officers located a male victim with what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound lying in the street. Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced the person deceased on scene. The victim’s identity will be released after next-of-kin have been properly notified. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. Details about what led to this shooting are limited at this time. This remains an ongoing homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.