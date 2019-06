Homes, business evacuated after NS freight derails in Shawsville

| By

Precautionary evacuations are underway in the Shawsville area of Montgomery County after several cars of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed. The train contains some ethanol containers, but they are believed to be empty, and there is no indication that there are any chemical leaks. Hazardous materials teams are assessing the scene. At least two roads in the area are now blocked to traffic.