Here’s why you should always lock your vehicle at night, even at home

Roanoke County Police say a home security camera’s video shows exactly why you should always lock your car when you leave it parked outside. The video shows several suspects walking up the streets this week during early morning hours – and rifling unlocked cars.

From Roanoke County Police Facebook: Citizens of Roanoke County, specifically the North Lakes Community. This video was taken by a resident’s security camera in the North Lakes Community. The video depicts several suspects walking up and down the streets of the community and opening UNSECURED VEHICLES & TAKING THE VALUABLES LOCATED THEREIN! These crimes occured on April 16th between 2:00 AM & 2:30 AM. If you have any information as to the identities of any of the suspects in the video please report them to the Roanoke County ECC at (540) 562-3265. REMEMBER!!! LARCENIES FROM MOTOR VEHICLES ARE AN OPPORTUNISTIC CRIME, LOCK IT UP… ALL THE TIME!!!