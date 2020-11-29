Hokies score upset over #3 Villanova

(from Hokiesports.com) UNCASVILLE, Conn. – In its second outing this season, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team pulled off the upset against No. 3/3 Villanova 81-73 in overtime on Saturday night in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament.

The Hokies (2-0) thriller over the Wildcats (2-1) marks the second straight season Tech has defeated the AP’s third-ranked team in the nation (No. 3 Michigan State in the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, Nov. 25, 2019).