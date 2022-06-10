Hokies fall short as Sooners take Game 1 of Super Regional

| By

The Oklahoma Sooners defeated the Virginia Tech Hokies 5-4 today in Game 1 of the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Blacksburg. Oklahoma batters jumped on Tech starting pitching in the first two innings to take a 3-0 lead. The Sooners would tac on two more runs in the top half of the 6th to go up 5-0. But, Tech would answer in the bottom of 6th when Carson Jones hit a two run homer off Oklahoma starter Jake Bennett to make the score 5-2. After a two-out throwing error by Oklahoma shortstop Peyton Graham in the bottom of the 7th, VT’s Jack Hurley hit a two run homer to deep center field to make the score 5-4.

After striking out the side in the bottom of the 8th, Oklahoma closer Trevin Michael would strike out Carson Demartini, and get Nick Biddison and Gavin Cross to fly out in the bottom of the 9th to a secure a Game 1 win for the Sooners.

The Sooners and Hokies will meet in Game 2 of the Super Regional in Blacksburg tomorrow at noon.