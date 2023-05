Historic cottage in Washington Park may be removed for new city pool

Washington Park’s new swimming pool will likely need to be placed on the site of a crumbling, 19th-century caretaker’s cottage, according to current city plans. There is a community meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Hill Street Baptist Church for further discussion. In conjunction with the online news source Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has more:

