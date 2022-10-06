Hispanic Heritage celebration set for weekend in downtown Roanoke

Stormy weather concerns forced a one-week postponement of Roanoke’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration, so it is now set for this weekend to mark a growing Hispanic influence in the both the region and nation. Local Colors is presenting the event, and organizers say it’s not just the growing Hispanic numbers that need to be recognized, but also their growing contributions. The Hispanic Heritage Month celebration will include live music, dance performances and cultural presentations, along with food and artisan vendors Saturday noon until 3:00 pm at Wells Fargo Plaza. If you’d like to sit down for a while, remember to bring your own chair. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones: