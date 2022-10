Carilion physician: get your flu shot now

| By

Expect the “flu season” this year to be more severe than in the past few years – in part because most are no longer masking for COVID-19. There is now a higher-dose flue vaccine for those 65 and older. Dr. Anthony Baffoe-Bonnie is the medical director for infection prevention and control at Carilion Clinic; he urges everyone to get the shot now – including younger people that may transmit influenza to family and friends, even if they exhibit no symptoms.