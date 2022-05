Hiker who fell from McAfee Knob has died

| By

(Roanoke County, VA – May 31, 2022) Roanoke County Fire and Rescue can now confirm that the hiker who fell from the summit of McAfee Knob on Sunday, May 29, 2022 did not survive his injuries from the fall. He died at the hospital on May 29, 2022. He is identified as Paul Classen, a 23-year-old from The Netherlands. Roanoke County Fire and Rescue will have no further updates on this incident.