Higher Ed Plaza will not be named for Oliver Hill

Roanoke City Council approved the extension of a contract with the Higher Education Center, for a walking plaza it will build in part of a parking lot the city will sell to the Center. Higher Education Center executive director Kay Dunkley also told council today it would not be named for Civil Rights Lawyer Oliver Hill as first announced but instead will remain unnamed honor a number of people from Gainsboro. Local residents had complained last year that the decision was made without input from them. Council member Michelle Davis on what has changed:

