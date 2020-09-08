Roanoke County libraries get set to reopen

(more details from Roanoke County news release). The library will close for cleaning from 1:00pm-2:00pm each day. Upon arrival, patrons will receive information about the new protocols. Masks are required for anyone over three years-old, and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.The library will look a bit different and services will be limited. While in the library patrons may browse the collection, use computer stations, and seek staff help via a barrier or at 6-feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines. Carts will be placed around the library for all items that have been handled but not chosen to take home. Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.On-site programming will be limited to outdoors with social distancing requirements. For a list of upcoming events, please visit the library’s website. All virtual programming and curbside pick-up and drop-off of materials will continue. Adjustments are being made to reopen drive-through windows as well.Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @rocopublib and subscribe to our YouTube Channel by searching for the library.RCPL is here to guide you from your now to your next.There are six libraries in Roanoke County: South County, Bent Mountain, Glenvar, Hollins, Mount Pleasant, and Vinton. For more information, call (540) 772-7507 or visit rocolibrary.org. Connect with us on social media: @rocopublib.###