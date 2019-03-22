High winds bring increased fire danger along Blue Ridge

From the National Weather Service: Special Weather Statement For Increased Fire Danger. Carroll-Floyd-Roanoke-Patrick-Franklin Counties, including the cities of Galax, Floyd, Roanoke,

Strong winds, coupled with low humidity, will pose an increased risk of brush fires this afternoon and evening. The driest conditions are expected along and just east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Roanoke Virginia, into portions of western North Carolina. A wind advisory is also in effect for wind gusts of 35 to 50 mph, so if new fire starts occur, they will be hard to control. Burning of any type is discouraged today, even during the evening. A strong cold front is expected to cross the area this evening which will enhance the winds through the late evening hours.

This special weather statement targets areas which have received little or no precipitation for the last 5 days. Wetting rain has fallen east of Highway 220 in both Virginia and North Carolina

which will help mitigate fire danger in the central and eastern parts of the Mid-Atlantic. The mountains, west of the Blue Ridge have received little or no precipitation, however cloud cover, in

addition to cooler temperatures and higher humidity, should help limit fire concerns for the High Country of North Carolina, and the Highlands of Virginia and West Virginia.