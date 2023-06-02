High speed pursuit ends in arrests last night

| By

(from VSP) At 6:04 p.m. a Virginia State Police Trooper stopped a Hyundai for Improper Registration on Burrell Street in the City of Roanoke. The trooper approached the vehicle and identified the occupants, and as the trooper was returning to his marked police vehicle the Hyundai sped away. A pursuit ensued and continued onto Orange Avenue and then onto Interstate 581 south. The vehicle exited The Interstate at Elm Street and crashed into two vehicles stopped in traffic.

There was one injury in the crash. The driver of that vehicle was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries received in the crash. 38-year-old Jason David Perrin, and 32-year-old Hillary Jewel Minnick were taken into custody at the scene of the crash. Perrin was wanted for 8 active warrants out of Franklin County. Perrin was also charged with Felony Elude, Possession of Methamphetamine, Improper Registration, Expired State Inspection and Driving while DUI Revoked. Minnick was charged with Obstruction of Justice, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Methamphetamine.