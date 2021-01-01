High speed chase in Bedford County ends with arrest

| By

(Bedford County release) On 01/01/2021 at approximately 1:35AM the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the Lynchburg Police Department that they were in pursuit of a vehicle heading into Bedford County, in reference to an assault and battery investigation. The vehicle entered Bedford County on Rt. 460 heading westbound. Bedford County Deputies joined in the pursuit with Lynchburg Units pursuing the vehicle toward the Town of Bedford at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle then while attempting to pass a County EMS Vehicle, struck the vehicle twice before getting around the EMS vehicle. Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Units were able to successfully deploy spike strips which disabled the suspect vehicle, resulting in the pursuit coming to an end. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Darius Antonio Johnson, age 24 of Lynchburg, VA. Darius Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged with Felony Eluding, Felony Assault and Battery of EMS, and Driving without a license in Bedford County. Additional charges may be pending in the City of Lynchburg.