COVID case numbers today not far behind record yesterday

| By

The VDH reports 5182 new confirmed and probable COVID cases statewide today – only about 60 less than the all-time record yesterday. 125 new hospitalizations and 49 new deaths over the past 24 hours as well. Locally 45 new cases, 1 new hospitalization and 1 new death in Roanoke City, 20 new cases and 2 new hospitalizations in Roanoke County, 1 new death in Salem; 24 new cases and 1 new death in Botetourt County.