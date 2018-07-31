High school shooting survivors to appear at Blacksburg event

| By

Some survivors of the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida earlier this year will appear at a “Town Hall” event Thursday afternoon at the Lyric Theatre in Blacksburg. The 3:30 Town Hall meeting is a “community dialogue” with topics suggested by the audience. It is billed as a non-partisan event. Among those on hand to greet the Parkland students will be 12th district delegate Chris Hurst – he lost his girlfriend Alison Parker when she was shot dead live on air as a WDBJ-7 reporter in 2015.