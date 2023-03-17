He’s driven a bus in Roanoke for 50 years: now he has a key

| By

He didn’t have much to say as a long tribute got underway but Valley Metro bus driver Charles Saunders was honored today for being on the job for 50 years. Its estimated that since he joined Roanoke’s transit company in 1973 that Saunders has given rides to more than 2 million passengers. A key to the City of Roanoke was presented this afternoon to Saunders – who has driven a bus for Valley Metro since March 1973. Mayor Sherman Lea made the presentation. Valley Metro General manager Kevin Price spoke at the new 3rd Street depot still under construction: