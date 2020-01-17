Herring asks State Supreme Court to uphold ban; Moms Demand Action weighs in

Ahead of Monday’s pro-gun rally in Richmond’s Capitol Square Moms Demand Action and Everytown for Gun Safety held a teleconference this morning. Courtney Champion is with the Virginia Chapter and lives in Richmond. Champion says voters made it clear at the polls last November that they want new gun control laws enacted; opponents say they fear loss of 2nd Amendment rights.

Meanwhile Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring has filed a brief with the state Supreme Court, asking it to deny an appeal by gun rights groups to block Governor Northam’s temporary weapons ban on Capitol grounds. A lower court upheld that ban yesterday and this morning on a teleconference Eric Tirschwell with Everytown for Gun Safety said those who want the ban lifted have no standing. Northam put the temporary weapons ban in place due to the pro-gun rally scheduled for Monday.

