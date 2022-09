“Here @ Home” promises a deeper dive on stories starting Monday

Our media partner WDBJ-7 is launching a new hour-long daytime show next Monday, September 12 at 3pm, “Here @ Home.” WDBJ-7 news anchor Kate Capadonno will host along with Natalie Faunce – the former longtime co-host for “Day Time Blue Ridge.” The third co-anchor is Channel 7 meteorologist Catherine Maxwell. Kate Capadonno and Natalie Faunce joined WFIR’s Gene Marrano recently in-studio to talk about launching “Here @ Home,” … for this “Longer Listen” segment: