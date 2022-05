Health system director says no spread from recent Hepatitis case

| By

According to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, there is no health threat to the public based on a case of hepatitis A diagnosed in Roanoke last week Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant on Brambleton Avenue. District director Dr. Cynthia Morrow confirmed that during a briefing this morning. Morrow also said most of the Hepatitis cases seen in the region come from those with substance abuse issues that are using needles to inject drugs.