Healing the Essential Soul series welcomes the public this year

| By

For many their mental health has been battered over the past two-plus years by COVID-19. Carilion Clinic Health Care workers were offered some relief last year via the “Healing the Essential Soul” series – it returns this year and now the public is welcome. More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:

Each event offers a general theme to provide inspiration. No previous artistic experience is necessary. Bring your expressions of any artistic modality to share in this safe and supportive environment. All events take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m at Morningside Urban Farm.

Registration not required but suggested for head count purposes:

Register here