“Healing Ceiling” tiles at Taubman Museum are destined for Carilion Children’s

| By

The spacious Taubman Museum of Art atrium has been a brighter place lately with some colorful “Healing Ceiling” tiles on display – destined to comfort some of the Carilion Clinic’s youngest patients. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

8-25 Healing Ceiling Wrap#2-WEB