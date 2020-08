Feeding Southwest Virginia teams with Kroger to refresh volunteer training center

Its actually been opened for about 8 months but the COVID-19 delayed ribbon cutting for the renovated volunteer training room at Feeding Southwest Virginia in Salem took place this morning. The “Kroger Volunteer Center” was renovated with new wall graphics and seating areas, with help from a $35,000 grant from the grocery chain’s mid-Atlantic division. President and CEO Pamela Irvine says its important to treat volunteers well – they are crucial to the non-profit food bank’s operation:

8-25 Kroger Volunteer Center for web