Another craft brewer getting ready to open in downtown Roanoke

A new craft brewer is coming to downtown Roanoke. Golden Cactus Brewing plans to open at 5th Street and Rorer Avenue within the next few weeks. The operators of the Benny’s pizzerias and the Milk Parlor in Blacksburg also own Golden Cactus Brewing. Tickle says they will coordinate their offerings somewhat with Big Lick Brewing Company, right around the corner on Salem Avenue. Employee Randall Tickle on what beer-lovers might find there:

