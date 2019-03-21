Heading north? Snow, fog today in Wintergreen/Afton area

If you are heading north this afternoon from Roanoke or Lynchburg toward Charlottesville, be advised it has been snowing in some higher elevations, including those around Wintergreen Resort and Afton Mountain. There is accumulating snow in places, and visibility is quite limited as well.

From the National Weather Service:

Winter Storm Warning Areas Affected: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge

NWS Baltimore/Washington (Washington D.C., Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, Eastern West Virginia)

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING… * WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to six inches. * WHERE…Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge. * WHEN…Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.