Heading north? Snow, fog today in Wintergreen/Afton area

If you are heading north this afternoon from Roanoke or Lynchburg toward Charlottesville, be advised it has been snowing in some higher elevations, including those around Wintergreen Resort and Afton Mountain. There is accumulating snow in places, and visibility is quite limited as well.
From the National Weather Service:
Winter Storm Warning
Areas Affected: Central Virginia Blue Ridge; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to six inches.
* WHERE…Northern Virginia Blue Ridge and Central Virginia Blue Ridge.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM EDT this evening.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.